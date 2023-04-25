Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.39.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.