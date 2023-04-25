Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of MXC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.
About Mexco Energy
