Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXCGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

