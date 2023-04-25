Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.44.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.