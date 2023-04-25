Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %
MLSS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
About Milestone Scientific
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.