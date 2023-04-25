Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Trading Up 2.9%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

In other news, Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of Mkango Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00. 50.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

