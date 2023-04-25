Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 18.7%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.