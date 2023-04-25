Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Mplx

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 65.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

