Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mplx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 296,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

