Mullen Automotive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 74,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,288 call options.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at $36,372,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mullen Automotive news, CFO Jonathan New sold 159,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $36,585.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Michery sold 14,937,660 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $4,780,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,665,510 shares in the company, valued at $36,372,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

