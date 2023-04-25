Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 29,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 116,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 129,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

