Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.33. 410,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 509,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $423,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 35.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 255,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

