NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

