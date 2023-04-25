NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08.
NanoViricides Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.