Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Natera worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Natera by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,018,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 779,313 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Natera by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 406,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,594 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

