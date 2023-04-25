Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.50.
