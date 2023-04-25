Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XENE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.