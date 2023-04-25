Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XENE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.