Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth $19,602,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 4,044,739 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,028,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 1,726,527 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

