Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,903.82% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 3,785,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 397,263 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

