Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.60 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.01. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

