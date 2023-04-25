NerdWallet (NRDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. NerdWallet has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect NerdWallet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

