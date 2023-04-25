Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 287,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,286 shares of company stock worth $4,819,649 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

