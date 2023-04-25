New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 22,194 put options on the company. This is an increase of 229% compared to the average volume of 6,755 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

