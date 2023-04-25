New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 38,854 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,854 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of DISH Network worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DISH Network by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DISH Network by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in DISH Network by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.
