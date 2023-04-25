New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $307.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

