New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.81 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.