News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 8,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.31. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.03.

Insider Activity at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.