Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

