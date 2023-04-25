Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.
About Nickel 28 Capital
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nickel 28 Capital (CONXF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.