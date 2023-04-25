Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115,000 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 638,888.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 195.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 318,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 102.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 271,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

