Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 513 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of ES opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

