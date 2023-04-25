Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

