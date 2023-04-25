Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Recommended Stories

