Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Black Hills by 3,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

