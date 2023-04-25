Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

