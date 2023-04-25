Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

