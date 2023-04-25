Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 259.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

