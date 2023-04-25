Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1,851.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

