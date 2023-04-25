Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after buying an additional 312,687 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker Price Performance

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

