Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.