Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 103,440 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

LSTR opened at $182.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

