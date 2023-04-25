Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,432 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,971,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 130,646 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

