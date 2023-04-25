Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

