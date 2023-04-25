Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,191 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

