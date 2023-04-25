Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5,327.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CEIX opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

