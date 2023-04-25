Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.