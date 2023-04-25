Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5,712.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,844 shares of company stock worth $12,023,574. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

