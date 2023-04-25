Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,578. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

