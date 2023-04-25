Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.70 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

