Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

