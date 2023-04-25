Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

