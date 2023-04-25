Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

