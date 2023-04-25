Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,800 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

